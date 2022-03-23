Workday (WDAY) to Help Expand Genpact's Global Business

Workday, Inc. WDAY has announced that Genpact G selected Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Professional Services Automation to help scale its business and support better data governance across the organization.



Serving more than 700 clients across 30 countries, Genpact is one of the world’s largest professional services organizations. It operates thousands of processes to drive real-world transformation at scale for its customers.



Clients select Genpact for end-to-end transformational solutions that help streamline internal systems for greater efficiency.



Genpact will combine its nearly 30 systems across finance, human resources and operations into one platform — Workday enterprise management cloud — to get a complete view of its data.



The Workday platform will help drive process standardization across Genpact’s teams to ensure secure data access for better decision-making. Genpact looks forward to creating a more productive experience for its global workforce.



With Workday, Genpact will have a single solution that brings together its people, finances and data so that it can quickly address the needs of its business.



Workday benefits from the increasing demand for human capital management and financial software solutions, diversified product portfolio and expanding customer base.



The stock has inched down 0.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 43.4%.



Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations.



