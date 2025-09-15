Workday Teams Up With Kinaxis to Streamline Operational Silos

Workday, Inc. WDAY has announced a partnership with Kinaxis Inc., a leader in AI-powered supply chain orchestration, to deliver a connected solution that integrates Kinaxis Maestro with Workday Adaptive Planning. This collaboration brings together an AI-enabled, agentic framework, giving organizations a unified view of their operational, financial and workforce data.

This connected solution enables customers to make faster, better decisions through AI-powered scenario planning, set stronger financial targets grounded in operational and workforce realities and achieve workforce agility by factoring in contingent labor, overtime and hiring needs directly into planning. Additionally, the solution provides industry-specific value, with tailored offerings for consumer goods, life sciences, high-tech, automotive and healthcare sectors.

By breaking down traditional silos between supply chain, finance and HR, the solution empowers business leaders to make faster, more informed decisions in an era of increasing disruption and uncertainty.

Today, critical business functions often operate independently, creating outdated or incomplete insights that delay decision-making and expose organizations to risks such as inaccurate targets and slow responses. With the new connected solution, companies can see the real-time financial and workforce implications of supply chain events.

Management highlighted that this partnership offers a unified view of people, finance and supply chain data, giving customers the ability to respond swiftly and drive profitable growth.

Workday is accelerating its growth through a series of strategic alliances that are expanding its global footprint and strengthening its product ecosystem. In August 2025, Workday announced a partnership with DailyPay for On-Demand Pay in the United States and Canada. This collaboration enables employers to offer frontline and hourly workers real-time access to their earned wages through DailyPay’s platform, integrated with Workday Human Capital Management and Payroll since 2023. The solution empowers employees to access their pay as they earn it, reducing financial stress and improving job satisfaction.

Partnership expansion with Alight to deliver an integrated payroll experience to customers across several parts of Europe will expand its global footprint. The company’s collaboration with the AWS marketplace, initiated in July 2024, continues to drive multiple customer wins.

In June 2024, the partnership with SkillStorm was established to expedite the growth of the Workday ecosystem by providing certified Workday technical consultants tailored to unique client requirements. Management is putting a strong focus on integrating advanced AI and ML capabilities. The ongoing AI-powered product development emphasizes natural language generation, content search, summarization, content augmentation and document understanding.

WDAY’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has plunged 10.3% over the past year against the Internet–Software industry’s growth of 40.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB, F5, Inc. FFIV and Arista Networks Inc ANET. ALAB and FFIV sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Astera’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 32.2%. In the last reported quarter, ALAB delivered an earnings surprise of 33.33%. Its shares have surged 218.6% in the past six months.

FFIV earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.46%. F5’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.1%. Its shares have jumped 50.7% in the past year.

ANET earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.84%. In the last reported quarter, Arista Networks delivered an earnings surprise of 12.31%. ANET’s long-term earnings growth rate is 16.6%. Its shares have increased 55.3% in the past year.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

