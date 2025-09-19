Workday Rising… To Fresh Record High Stock Prices

Workday’s (NASDAQ: WDAY) market is working on a wicked hot rebound that could take it to record highs by early 2026. The move is catalyzed by consistent outperformance and a slew of bullish updates at the Workday Rising, an investor and industry day. Analysts are buzzing from the announcements, which included expanding its offerings, partnerships, and utility for AI-focused enterprises.

Analysts Like Workday, Forecast a 25% Upside

Workday's stock has spent much of the past year weighed down by cautious sentiment—but that’s quickly changing. Data tracked by MarketBeat reveals updates from seven analysts, including two upgrades, one boosted price target, and four reiterations to above-consensus levels.

This Moderate Buy-rated stock has solid coverage, with 32 analysts rating it. Sentiment is firming and the consensus price target is steady, forecasting a 25% upside from the critical support target.

Importantly, the stock’s revised low-end target now stands at $235, aligning with a technical support level that’s proving to be a strong base. Analysts see Workday not only reclaiming lost ground but possibly breaking through to new highs.

The stock could rise by the dollar value of the range in the base-case scenario and by its percentage gain in the bull-case scenario, a move worth $100 to 50% of the critical resistance point, which is near $300. Those targets put WDAY stock in the $400 to $450 range, about 95% upside from the mid-September trading levels.

Elliott Management Joins the Party With a $2B Position

Workday institutional support is strong and provides a tailwind for the price action in 2025.

Data tracked by MarketBeat reveals the group buying on balance every quarter in 2025, including the quarter-to-date period of Q3. The balance of activity is nearly $2 to $1 buyers versus sellers, including a large position taken by Elliott Investment Management.

The company’s $2 billion position allows it some influence on the company’s operations, which they say is well-positioned to deliver substantial, long-term value for shareholders.

AI Acquisitions and Strategic Partnerships Expand Workday’s Ecosystem

Investors are excited about the event's developments, including the acquisition of Sana and numerous new collaborations that expand Workday’s ecosystem, embedding it as a crucial cog for any enterprise’s comprehensive AI system.

Sana brings search, agentic, and machine learning capabilities that will be incorporated into Workday’s data platform, improving employee experiences systemwide. Collaborations include zero-copy interfaces with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and others that enhance the developer network and/or expand ecosystem interoperability.

Workday Generates Profits, Cash Flow, and Buys Back Shares

Workday isn’t just growing—it's doing so profitably.

The company generates positive cash flow and is deploying it strategically. In 2025, the board authorized a $5 billion share repurchase program, expected to reduce the market cap by nearly 8%. That level of buyback activity provides a powerful tailwind for the stock.

Workday’s balance sheet is also strong, providing no red flags for investors. The Q2 highlights include steady assets, reduced liabilities, and increased shareholder equity despite massive share repurchases. Shareholder equity increased by 1.5% and leverage remains ultra-low, leaving the company in a flexible financial position. The company’s total liability is less than 1x equity, and long-term debt is less than 0.5x equity.

