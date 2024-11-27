Workday price target lowered to $285 from $310 at BofA

BofA analyst Brad Sills lowered the firm’s price target on Workday (WDAY) to $285 from $310 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Workday’s Q4 and FY26 outlook were “disappointing,” but the delta can be explained by some one-time items and excluding these, a mid-teens growth and 200 basis points annual margin trajectory are “still very much intact,” the analyst tells investors. The firm cites the lower FY26 outlook for its lower target, but with the stock down in after-market trading, BofA sees limited downside and believes the model is largely derisked at the updated 14% FY26 growth outlook.

