Workday to Power Fairview Health AI Modernization: Stock to Gain?

Workday, Inc. WDAY is expanding its presence in the healthcare technology sector by securing a multi-year agreement with Fairview Health Services to implement its AI-powered platform for modernizing HR, finance and supply chain solutions of the latter. This deal highlights the company's growing demand for unified cloud solutions, aiming to improve operational efficiency, financial transparency, and overall organizational performance.



Workday’s platform will support over 34,000 Fairview employees by providing an integrated system that uses shared data, AI insights and smooth workflows. Its Human Capital Management enables organizations to centralize employee data, automate workforce processes, and improve talent planning, helping businesses boost productivity, simplify tasks and improve employee experience.



Workday Financial Management provides organizations with real-time visibility into budgets, spending and overall financial performance. Its analytics and forecasting tools improve decision-making, control costs and support smooth operations. In addition, Workday Supply Chain Management boosts efficiency by helping organizations track, manage, and optimize inventory, purchasing and supplier operations.



Workday had also partnered with Lyra Health to enhance its employee wellness platform. With these initiatives, the company continues to deliver complete AI-powered solutions that help organizations modernize operations, drive efficiency and support a healthier, more productive workforce.

How Competitors Are Advancing in AI-Powered Enterprise Solutions?

Workday faces competition from Oracle Corporation ORCL and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP. Oracle expanded its AI Agent Studio and marketplace to help businesses build and deploy custom AI agents, while improving its AI infrastructure with unified data platforms and generative tools. Its healthcare business partnered with Alrajhi Medicine to adopt Oracle Health Foundation EHR and Fusion Cloud Applications, using AI to streamline clinical and business operations.



ADP launched AI-powered ADP Assist agents that use its global workforce data to automate HR and payroll tasks, provide insights, simplify workflows and support HR decision-making. It also created an AI agent marketplace to integrate third-party AI solutions for more efficient HR and payroll automation.

Workday’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Workday shares have lost 46.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Workday trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, below the industry average of 27.02.



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Earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 have remained static at $10.54 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2028 has declined 1.1% to $12.32.



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Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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