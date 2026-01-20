Markets
WDAY

Workday To Invest C$1 Bln In Canada

January 20, 2026 — 08:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) announced its plans to invest C$1 billion in Canada over the next five years. The announcement comes as the Canadian government advances its Canada Strong agenda, elevating responsible AI and domestic capability-building as national priorities.

Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday, said: "As we continue to redefine ERP for the AI era, this C$1 billion investment over the next five years will help shape Canada's digital future while supporting organizations to rethink how work gets done with AI-powered, human-centric systems."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.