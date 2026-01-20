Workday To Invest C$1 Bln In Canada

(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) announced its plans to invest C$1 billion in Canada over the next five years. The announcement comes as the Canadian government advances its Canada Strong agenda, elevating responsible AI and domestic capability-building as national priorities.

Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday, said: "As we continue to redefine ERP for the AI era, this C$1 billion investment over the next five years will help shape Canada's digital future while supporting organizations to rethink how work gets done with AI-powered, human-centric systems."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.