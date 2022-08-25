Workday, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):
Earnings: -$64.16 million in Q2 vs. $105.74 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.70 million or $0.83 per share for the period.
Revenue: $1.54 billion in Q2 vs. $1.26 billion in the same period last year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
