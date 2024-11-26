Workday CEO calls Q3 a ‘solid performance’

“Workday’s (WDAY) solid performance in Q3 reflects the trust our customers place in us across industries, the global momentum around our AI-driven innovations, and the strength of our partner ecosystem,” said Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday. “Organizations are increasingly consolidating on the Workday platform to reduce total cost of ownership, simplify their operations, and to unlock the power of our best-in-class AI solutions. Workday gives them the ultimate advantage – and that positions our business for long-term success.” “In Q3, we once again made good progress across a number of our key growth areas,” said Zane Rowe, CFO, Workday. “Looking ahead, we expect fiscal 2025 subscription revenue of $7.703 billion, growth of 17%, and fiscal 2025 non-GAAP operating margin of 25.5%. We are focused on executing in our seasonally strongest quarter, as we lay the foundation for durable, profitable growth at scale.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WDAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.