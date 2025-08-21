Markets
Workday To Buy Paradox

(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY), Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Paradox, a candidate experience agent that uses conversational AI to simplify every step of the job application journey.

The addition of Paradox will give Workday an AI-powered talent acquisition suite to help customers more efficiently find, hire, and onboard every type of worker - from the frontline to the back office - for every type of work, from full-time, to contingent.

"Hiring is one of the most critical moments in the employee experience, yet too often it's slowed down by outdated processes and disconnected tools," said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, Product & Technology, Workday. "By bringing Paradox's candidate experience AI agent into Workday, we're giving organizations a smarter, faster, and more engaging way to connect with candidates. Together, we'll help our customers move from transactional recruiting to transformative hiring that helps deliver talent, in less time, and with a better experience for everyone."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2026, ending October 31, 2025.

