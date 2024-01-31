News & Insights

Workday Appoints Carl Eschenbach As CEO

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Workday, Inc. (WDAY) announced the appointment of Carl Eschenbach as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2024.

He was previously named co-CEO alongside Aneel Bhusri in December of 2022.

The company stated that Bhusri will continue as co-founder and executive chair of the Workday Board of Directors, serving as a strategic advisor to the CEO.

