Markets
WOK

WORK Medical Signs East China Distribution Deal For AI Blood Analyzer, Stock Up

December 29, 2025 — 11:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (WOK), Monday announced that its subsidiary, Hunan Saitumofei Medical Treatment Technology, has struck a one-year exclusive deal with Shanghai Benke Medical Technology for AI-Automated Blood Cell Morphology.

They will be promoting the new AI-Automated Blood Cell Morphology Analyzer in East China throughout 2026. This agreement spans over Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Zhejiang, with a goal of hitting a minimum annual sales target of RMB 10 million.

WORK Medical believes this partnership will help boost commercialization and enhance its brand visibility in China.

WOK is currently trading at $3.26 up $0.51 or 18.54 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.