WORK Medical Signs East China Distribution Deal For AI Blood Analyzer, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (WOK), Monday announced that its subsidiary, Hunan Saitumofei Medical Treatment Technology, has struck a one-year exclusive deal with Shanghai Benke Medical Technology for AI-Automated Blood Cell Morphology.

They will be promoting the new AI-Automated Blood Cell Morphology Analyzer in East China throughout 2026. This agreement spans over Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Zhejiang, with a goal of hitting a minimum annual sales target of RMB 10 million.

WORK Medical believes this partnership will help boost commercialization and enhance its brand visibility in China.

WOK is currently trading at $3.26 up $0.51 or 18.54 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.