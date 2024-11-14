News & Insights

Woori Financial Group Reports Asset Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 10:48 am EST

Woori Finance Holdings Co (WF) has released an update.

Woori Financial Group has released its consolidated interim financial statements for September 2024, showing a significant increase in total assets compared to the previous year. The group’s financial position reflects growth in key areas such as cash equivalents and loans, while maintaining stable financial health. Investors interested in the Korean financial market may find the company’s robust performance indicators noteworthy.

