Woolworths Faces Class Action Over Alleged South Australia Underpayments

(RTTNews) - Woolworths Group has confirmed that class action proceedings have been commenced in the Federal Court of Australia against one of its subsidiaries by Shine Lawyers.

The case relates to allegations of potential team member underpayments in South Australia. These claims are based on legislation, since repealed, that had deemed Sundays to be public holidays.

Woolworths Group has stated that it does not consider the proceedings to be market sensitive and intends to defend the action.

