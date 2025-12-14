Markets

Woolworths Faces Class Action Over Alleged South Australia Underpayments

December 14, 2025 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Woolworths Group has confirmed that class action proceedings have been commenced in the Federal Court of Australia against one of its subsidiaries by Shine Lawyers.

The case relates to allegations of potential team member underpayments in South Australia. These claims are based on legislation, since repealed, that had deemed Sundays to be public holidays.

Woolworths Group has stated that it does not consider the proceedings to be market sensitive and intends to defend the action.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.