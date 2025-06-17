Woodward Wins Key Airbus A350 Contract for Spoiler Actuation System

Woodward, Inc. WWD has recently been chosen by Airbus SE EADSY to supply the electro-hydraulic Spoiler Actuation System for the A350 aircraft. This flagship jet plays an integral part in modern long-haul aviation. The lucrative deal covers 12 of the 14 spoilers installed on the widebody A350 jetliner and includes not just hardware delivery but also long-term maintenance and repair services aligned with Airbus’ Flight Hour Services (FHS) program.



The spoiler actuation system is a critical flight control mechanism responsible for adjusting the aircraft’s spoilers to disrupt lift, assist with roll control during flight and enhance braking during landing. It is essential not only for daily flight operations but also for safety during descent and landing procedures. The Airbus A350 is a next-generation, long-range, widebody aircraft recognized for its fuel efficiency, advanced aerodynamics and composite material usage. Since entering service in 2015, it has experienced strong market adoption, with an order backlog exceeding 700 aircraft.



The announcement, made at the 55th International Paris Airshow, solidifies Woodward’s position as a leading innovator in aerospace control systems. The selection of Woodward as the actuation system supplier reflects Airbus’ confidence in WWD’s technological capabilities and production reliability. By integrating its products into Airbus’ FHS business model, WWD is likely to ensure ongoing availability, reliability and performance for A350 operators globally.



By extending its long-standing collaboration with EADSY, WWD is likely to ensure a stable, recurring revenue and demand flow. Being selected by Airbus for such a critical role boosts Woodward’s competitive edge in global aerospace markets. Moreover, the deal could unlock opportunities in similar system integration projects on other platforms, whether for commercial use or the military.

Growing Aerospace Demand Drives WWD Amid Supply-Chain Woes

Woodward’s strong performance is driven by robust growth in its Aerospace and Core Industrial segments. The company’s Aerospace business is expected to see stronger revenues in the coming quarters, supported by rising defense demand and a strong commercial aftermarket, despite supply chain issues. In the last reported quarter, Aerospace sales rose 12.9% year over year, driven by a 52% jump in defense OEM and 23% growth in commercial aftermarket sales.



For fiscal 2025, it now expects Aerospace revenue to grow 8–13%, up from the earlier 6–13% range, with earnings still projected at 20–21% of revenues.



However, Woodward holds a strong position in the commercial aerospace market, which tends to be cyclical. It faces stiff competition from major domestic and international players. Shifts in market dynamics, such as the launch of new products, changes in distribution channels and fluctuations in OEM and aftermarket pricing, could adversely impact customer relationships and reduce sales. Ongoing supply chain issues in the Aerospace segment also remain a challenge.

WWD’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Woodward currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have soared 26.7% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 41.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. JNPR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while UI carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight to network operators. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains well-suited to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.