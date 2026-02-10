Woodward Stock Is Up 50% This Year -- but Is There Enough Upside Left for New Investors?

Key Points

Woodward specializes in engine-control electronics for major commercial aerospace platforms like the A320 and 737 MAX, with recent growth driven by strong demand in aviation.

While management is highly regarded and the business is strategically important, the stock’s recent rally and cyclical risks mean expected returns are modest unless industry conditions or margins improve further.

Discover how Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) positions itself as a key player in commercial aerospace, balancing strong management and defensible operations with cyclical risks and valuation concerns. Watch the video below for expert analysis and actionable investor insights.

Anand Chokkavelu has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

