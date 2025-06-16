Woodward Selected by Airbus to Supply A350 Spoiler Actuation System and Support Services

Woodward will supply the A350 Spoiler Actuation System and related services to Airbus for enhanced aircraft performance.

Quiver AI Summary

Woodward has been selected by Airbus to supply the electro-hydraulic Spoiler Actuation System for the A350 aircraft, which includes actuation systems for 12 of the 14 aircraft spoilers, as well as maintenance and repair services to support A350 operators and Airbus’ Flight Hour Services. The A350 is a long-range twin-engine airliner that has been in production since 2015, with a significant backlog of over 700 orders. Woodward's CEO, Chip Blankenship, expressed pride in continuing the long-standing partnership with Airbus and highlighted how this agreement enhances Woodward's offerings in aerospace control systems. The announcement was celebrated at the 55th International Paris Airshow.

Potential Positives

Woodward has been selected by Airbus as the supplier for the A350 Spoiler Actuation System, solidifying its position as a key player in the aerospace industry.

The agreement includes not only the supply of actuation systems but also maintenance and repair services, indicating a long-term partnership with Airbus.

This partnership enhances Woodward's portfolio of products and services offered to aerospace customers, supporting the company's growth and innovation efforts.

The announcement was made at the prestigious International Paris Airshow, elevating Woodward's visibility in the aerospace market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the A350 Spoiler Actuation System agreement about?

The agreement involves Woodward supplying the electro-hydraulic Spoiler Actuation System for Airbus A350 aircraft, including maintenance services.

How many aircraft spoilers will Woodward provide systems for?

Woodward will supply actuation systems for 12 of the 14 aircraft spoilers on the A350.

When was the agreement officially announced?

The agreement was announced on June 16, 2025, during the International Paris Airshow.

What role do spoiler actuation systems play in aviation?

Spoiler actuation systems control the position of wing spoiler surfaces to manage aircraft roll and speed for safer landings.

Who is Woodward and what do they offer?

Woodward is a global leader in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions, providing innovative systems for harsh environments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WWD Insider Trading Activity

$WWD insiders have traded $WWD stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES P BLANKENSHIP (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 57,450 shares for an estimated $12,337,163 .

. THOMAS G CROMWELL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,300 shares for an estimated $6,196,288 .

. TERENCE J. VOSKUIL (EVP and President, Aerospace) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $5,673,014 .

. GREGG C SENGSTACK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $1,821,482 .

. JOHN D COHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,800 shares for an estimated $915,031 .

. RANDALL HOBBS (EVP and President, Industrial) sold 500 shares for an estimated $115,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $WWD stock to their portfolio, and 273 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WWD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WWD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WWD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WWD forecast page.

$WWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WWD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $187.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $232.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $187.0 on 04/14/2025

~The agreement includes full services for the A350 Spoiler Actuation System~







FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions, announced that Airbus has selected Woodward as the supplier for the electro-hydraulic A350 Spoiler Actuation System. The agreement includes actuation systems for 12 of the 14 aircraft spoilers, as well as maintenance and repair services for the Woodward-supplied A350 Spoiler Actuation System in support of A350 operators and Airbus’ Flight Hour Services (FHS) business.





The Airbus A350 is a long-range, widebody twin-engine airliner that has been in service since 2015 and is currently in production with an order backlog of over 700 aircraft. Spoiler actuation systems control the position of Spoiler flight control surfaces on an aircraft’s wing to control the roll orientation of aircraft and the aircraft’s speed by reducing the wing’s lift for safer and more efficient landing and descent.





"Airbus has been a highly valued customer of Woodward for decades, and we take great pride in supporting their ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Chip Blankenship, CEO and Chairman of Woodward. “The opportunity to supply the A350 Spoiler Actuation System enhances our comprehensive portfolio of engine and airframe control systems we provide to aerospace customers. We are looking forward to continuing our work with Airbus to achieve optimal efficiency throughout the A350 aircraft lifecycle.”





Woodward and Airbus executives held an event at the Woodward booth at the 55th International Paris Airshow to commemorate their agreement.







About Woodward, Inc.







Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at



www.woodward.com



.







Contact:







Jennifer Regina







jennifer.regina@woodward.com







+1 970-559-8840



