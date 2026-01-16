Woodward Plans to Exit China OH to Improve Industrial Segment Returns

Woodward, Inc. WWD has announced plans to wind down its on-highway natural gas truck business in China (China OH) as part of a broader effort to sharpen the focus of its Industrial segment and optimize its product portfolio.

Woodward has assessed strategic alternatives for the China OH business over an extended period, including potential full or partial divestitures. In light of ongoing challenging market conditions in China, the company has decided to wind down China OH operations by the end of the fiscal year. However, despite multiple attempts to sell the business, no viable offers emerged.

The wind-down will include the closure of a small manufacturing facility in China dedicated to the China OH business, as well as reductions in a limited number of sales, engineering and product support roles. These actions are confined solely to the China OH business.

Management highlighted that exiting the China OH business is a strategic move to better align its Industrial portfolio with priority end markets and long-term growth opportunities. This action enables the company to reallocate resources more effectively and strengthen its focus on delivering advanced control solutions across Transportation, Power Generation and Oil & Gas markets, ultimately driving long-term shareholder value.

Woodward delivered record sales and earnings in fiscal 2025, driven by strong, sustained performance across both its Industrial and Aerospace segments. The company’s Industrial business segment has been gaining from solid demand for power generation and continued requirement for primary and backup power for data centers. Higher investment in gas-powered generation to support grid stability is another tailwind. Increasing demand for alternative fuels across the marine industry, as well as momentum in the global marine market brought on by higher utilization, bodes well. Within oil and gas, an encouraging investment outlook in the Middle East and India’s refining and petrochemical activities are other growth drivers.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Woodward’s Industrial segment delivered strong results, led by robust performance across power generation and oil & gas markets. The Industrial segment’s net sales totaled $334 million, up 10.6% year over year. Core industrial sales, excluding the China on-highway impact, rose 15%. Transportation sales jumped 15% and oil and gas sales increased 13%, while power generation grew a modest 6%.

However, the China OH business has not been a material or consistent contributor to Woodward’s overall financial performance. In fact, China OH has been a persistent drag on the company’s performance. In fiscal 2025, the Industrial segment’s earnings were $183 million, down from $230 million in the prior year. The decline was primarily due to lower volumes and an unfavorable sales mix stemming from reduced China on-highway demand. In the lastearnings call management stated that revenues from China OH would be $60 million for fiscal 2026, on par with fiscal 2025.

Woodward’s exit from the China on-highway business is a prudent strategic move, allowing the company to shed a consistently underperforming operation and refocus resources on higher-growth, higher-margin Industrial and Aerospace markets. For fiscal 2026, Woodward expects consolidated net sales to rise 7% to 12%, with Aerospace projected to grow 9% to 15% and Industrial anticipated to increase 5% to 9%. The Aerospace segment’s earnings are expected to be 22% to 23% of segment sales, while the Industrial segment’s earnings are projected at 14.5%-15.5%.

Woodward currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 30.8% in the past six months compared with the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry's growth of 19.5%.



