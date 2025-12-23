Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Woodward (WWD). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 20.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $316.56 in the previous session. Woodward has gained 89.4% since the start of the year compared to the 34.9% move for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the 33.1% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 24, 2025, Woodward reported EPS of $2.09 versus consensus estimate of $1.83.

For the current fiscal year, Woodward is expected to post earnings of $7.82 per share on $3.96 in revenues. This represents a 13.5% change in EPS on a 11.08% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.13 per share on $4.25 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.72% and 7.3%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Woodward may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Woodward has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 40.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 37.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 35.2X versus its peer group's average of 30.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.65. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Woodward currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Woodward fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Woodward shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does WWD Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of WWD have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Astronics Corporation (ATRO). ATRO has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Astronics Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 16.67%, and for the current fiscal year, ATRO is expected to post earnings of $2.46 per share on revenue of $856.89 million.

Shares of Astronics Corporation have gained 10.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 30.55X and a P/CF of 29.86X.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is in the top 36% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for WWD and ATRO, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

