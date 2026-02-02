Woodward, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Woodward, Inc. (WWD) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $133.71 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $87.09 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Woodward, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.71 million or $2.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.0% to $996.45 million from $772.72 million last year.

Woodward, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $133.71 Mln. vs. $87.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $996.45 Mln vs. $772.72 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.20 To $ 8.60 Full year revenue guidance: 14 % To 18 %

