Woodward, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Woodward, Inc. (WWD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $138 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $83 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Woodward, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $995 million from $855 million last year.

