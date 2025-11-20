Markets
Woodward Approves New $1.8 Bln Share Repurchase Plan

November 20, 2025 — 10:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Thursday said its Board of Directors has approved a new $1.8 billion, three-year share repurchase authorization, marking a decisive and strategic use of its strong balance sheet to drive shareholder value.

Woodward completed its prior $600 million authorization in November 2025, more than a year ahead of plan.

"This new authorization reflects the Board's confidence in Woodward's long-term growth trajectory, robust cash generation, and our commitment to delivering compelling shareholder returns," said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see substantial growth opportunities across our end markets, driven by strong demand, technology leadership, and our disciplined execution."

The shares may be repurchased from time to time using various methods, subject to market conditions and the Company's discretion.

