Woodson Equity acquires Commercial Vehicle Group’s First Source Electronics

Woodson Equity announced the acquisition of the assets of the First Source Electronics business from Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI). First Source Electronics is a leading provider of automation solutions for warehouses, industrial sectors, and other critical industries. Trusted by global blue-chip corporations, First Source Electronics offers control panels, electro mechanical systems, and cable assemblies. First Source Electronics’ patented micro fulfillment offering, STACC, is revolutionizing warehouse automation, with its modular and scalable design, utilizing the latest in AI technology. Woodson Equity and CVG are committed to a smooth transition for customers, suppliers, and employees. Zachary Turke, Co-Head of M&A and Peter Park, Partner, at Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to Woodson Equity on the transaction. Bengur Bryan & Co., Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CVG.

