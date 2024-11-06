News & Insights

Woodside Energy Highlights Progress on Scarborough Project

Woodside Energy Group (AU:WDS) has released an update.

Woodside Energy Group is showcasing its Pluto LNG facility and the progress on the Scarborough Energy Project during an investor site visit. The Scarborough project, which is nearly 75% complete, is expected to deliver its first LNG cargo by 2026, aiming to satisfy global demand for lower carbon and reliable energy.

