Woodside Energy Group Q3 Production Down, But Raises FY Production Guidance

October 21, 2025 — 09:30 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX, WDS) reported that its production for the third quarter decreased about 4% to 50.8 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent or MMboe from 53.1 MMboe last year.

Sales for the quarter were 55.0 MMboe down 2% from 56.1 MMboe last year.

Revenue for the third quarter declined 9% to US$3.359 billion from US$3.707 billion in the prior year. The company raised its full-year 2025 production guidance to 192 - 197 MMboe from the prior outlook of 188 - 195 MMboe.

