Wood Gets $120 Mln Engineering Contract Extension From Shell UK

February 20, 2025 — 02:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - John Wood Group PLC. (WG.L,WDGJF), a British engineering and consulting business, Thursday announced that it has received a $120 million contract extension from Shell UK Limited, affiliated to British oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL, SHEL.L).

Under the two-year, cost-reimbursable contract extension, the company will provide brownfield engineering, procurement and construction or EPC to onshore and offshore assets across the UK.

The extended contract centres on providing brownfield EPC services, as well as subsea and integrity management, at the Shell UK-operated St Fergus and Mossmorran onshore terminals and the Nelson, Gannet and Shearwater offshore assets.

Wood will also provide EPC services on the Penguins FPSO.

The company noted that the contract extension will be supported by around 240 of its employees. The original EPC contract was secured in 2021.

