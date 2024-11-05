WonderFi Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

WonderFi Technologies Inc (TSE:WNDR) has released an update.

WonderFi Technologies Inc. has reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a 153% increase in revenue and interest income, totaling $41 million over nine months. The company also facilitated $2.3 billion in crypto trading volumes and reduced corporate expenses by 22% compared to the previous year. Additionally, WonderFi launched new services and expanded its international presence, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

For further insights into TSE:WNDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.