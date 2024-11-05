WonderFi Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

WonderFi Technologies Inc (TSE:WNDR) has released an update.
WonderFi Technologies Inc. has reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a 153% increase in revenue and interest income, totaling $41 million over nine months. The company also facilitated $2.3 billion in crypto trading volumes and reduced corporate expenses by 22% compared to the previous year. Additionally, WonderFi launched new services and expanded its international presence, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.
