Wolverine's Brand Momentum Sets the Stage for Solid Growth in 2026

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW delivered solid brand momentum in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by strong performances of its Active portfolio and supported by an encouraging outlook for 2026. Improved full-price selling and disciplined cost management supported margin expansion. The company also strengthened its balance sheet in the year. Management issued positive growth guidance for 2026.



Saucony remained the growth engine, posting a 24.2% year over year revenue increase at constant currency in the fourth quarter and delivering 30.1% growth for 2025. Gains were broad-based across performance and lifestyle categories, and geographies. The Endorphin franchise and refreshed core styles like Ride and Triumph fueled demand. Strategic marketing activations and disciplined distribution enhanced brand momentum. Saucony is projected to grow in the low to mid-teens in 2026.



Merrell reported 4.6% revenue growth in the quarter, supported by balanced regional performance. Trail-running innovations, such as Moab Speed 2 and Agility Peak 5, drove strong sell-through. Lifestyle offerings like Jungle Moc added incremental strength. Direct-to-consumer sales returned to growth during the holiday period. The brand is expected to deliver mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2026.



Sweaty Betty recorded 4.6% year over year revenue growth in the quarter, reflecting steady improvement following its strategic reset. Stronger U.K. performance, product newness and refined brand messaging supported results. Meanwhile, the Wolverine brand saw revenues decline 10.5%, though retail sell-through improved and market share gains emerged. Premium innovations like Rancher Pro and Infinity System resonated well with customers.



Wolverine expects fiscal 2026 revenues between $1.96 billion and $1.985 billion, implying 5.2% growth at the midpoint. Active Group revenues are projected to rise in the mid-single digits, while adjusted earnings per share are guided to $1.35-$1.50. Despite tariff pressures, pricing actions and cost efficiencies are expected to support profitability. Overall, focused innovation and disciplined execution position the company for sustained growth in 2026.

How DECK, TPR & URBN Stack Up Against WWW

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN are the key footwear companies competing with Wolverine in brand innovation.



Deckers’ flagship brands, HOKA and UGG, drove strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 results. HOKA achieved an 18.5% year-over-year increase in sales to $628.9 million, supported by strength across direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, with gains in the U.S. and international markets. UGG increased 4.9% to $1.31 billion on lifestyle resonance and sustained product momentum. Deckers delivered record net sales of $1.96 billion, up 7.1% year over year, reflecting disciplined execution and operational excellence that continue to reinforce its leadership in premium footwear.



Tapestry’s portfolio delivered a solid performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with net sales rising 14% year over year. Coach led growth with a 25% increase to $2.14 billion, driven by strong global demand, higher full-price sell-through and continued momentum in leather goods. In contrast, Kate Spade declined 14% to $360 million. Overall performance continued to be anchored by Coach, underscoring its role as Tapestry’s primary growth and earnings driver.



URBN’s brand portfolio, comprising Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Nuuly, delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, with all retail brands posting positive comps. Urban Outfitters sustained its positive momentum with a 10% global retail segment comp and returned to full-year profitability, while FP Movement remained a standout with 29% total revenue growth. Nuuly continued to scale rapidly, reporting 43% revenue growth, driven by an approximately 40% year-over-year increase in average active subscribers.

