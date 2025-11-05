Wolverine World Wide Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide (WWW) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $25.1 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $23.2 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wolverine World Wide reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $470.3 million from $440.2 million last year.

Wolverine World Wide earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.1 Mln. vs. $23.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $470.3 Mln vs. $440.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.