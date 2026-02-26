Wolverine World Wide Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide (WWW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $31.8 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $23.1 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wolverine World Wide reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $517.5 million from $494.7 million last year.

Wolverine World Wide earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

