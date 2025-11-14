Wolters Kluwer To Acquire Libra Technology For Up To EUR 90 Mln

(RTTNews) - Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WOLTF, WTKWY, WKL.AS), on Friday it has signed an agreement to acquire Libra Technology GmbH, a Berlin-based provider of AI tools for legal professionals, for up to 90 million euros.

The deal is expected to be completed in November 2025.

The acquisition is expected to meet or exceed an ROIC of 8% within three to five years and have an immaterial near-term impact on adjusted earnings.

The deal includes an upfront payment of 30 million euros, with the remaining amount payable as deferred consideration based on the achievement of performance targets.

The company plans to integrate Libra's AI assistant with the company's AI-enhanced legal content to offer an all-in-one solution for legal research, drafting, review and document analysis.

Libra was founded in 2023 and offers a subscription-based AI assistant launched in late 2024 and is expected to reach about 5 million euros in annual recurring revenue by year-end.

On Thursday, Wolters Kluwer is 0.32% higher at EUR 93.86 on the Amsterdam.

