Wolfspeed (WOLF) Price Target Increased by 440.54% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is an increase of 440.54% from the prior estimate of $5.66 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.06% from the latest reported closing price of $17.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolfspeed. This is an decrease of 257 owner(s) or 55.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOLF is 0.02%, an increase of 13.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 74.28% to 25,633K shares. The put/call ratio of WOLF is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,237K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,612K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 87.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,569K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958K shares , representing a decrease of 38.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 91.63% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,324K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 87.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,202K shares.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,048K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 79.53% over the last quarter.

