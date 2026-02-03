Wolfspeed (WOLF) Price Target Decreased by 33.33% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is a decrease of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $30.60 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.74% from the latest reported closing price of $16.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolfspeed. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 393.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOLF is 0.23%, an increase of 7,471.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,441.17% to 20,669K shares. The put/call ratio of WOLF is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,777K shares representing 10.73% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 1,884K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,531K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,270K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 97.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 2,114.29% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 891K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

