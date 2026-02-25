Wolfspeed (WOLF) Price Target Decreased by 12.50% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has been revised to $17.85 / share. This is a decrease of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $20.40 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.41% from the latest reported closing price of $20.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolfspeed. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 11.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOLF is 0.26%, an increase of 996.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 80.29% to 44,801K shares. The put/call ratio of WOLF is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Integrated Device Technology holds 16,852K shares representing 37.38% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,299K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares , representing a decrease of 20.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 50.43% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,259K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 98.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 3,737.29% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,537K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%.

Voya Investment Management holds 1,401K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company.

