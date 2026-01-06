Is Wolfspeed Stock More Like a Trap Than an Investment?

Key Points

Wolfspeed has emerged from its corporate restructuring and bankruptcy.

The restructured company has far less debt, but still faces some big challenges.

10 stocks we like better than Wolfspeed ›

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) stock has taken investors on a wild ride over the last year. Last June, the company announced that it was receiving Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections as it moved forward with a corporate restructuring.

The bankruptcy news actually rekindled some of the meme stock energy that had previously driven gains for the company's share price, but the terms of the company's financial restructuring meant that many shareholders who bought into the company wound up with their investment positions deeply in the red.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Wolfspeed's restructuring is now squarely in the rearview mirror, and the company has managed to wipe much of the debt previously on the books by transferring the ownership of assets to major creditors and transferring equity through a reshaped share structure. The silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) chip specialist is moving forward with a greater degree of financial flexibility, but is the stock still more like a trap than an investment?

Wolfspeed remains a high-risk, high-reward play

The bull thesis for Wolfspeed stock in recent years has largely centered around the possibility that the company would see surging sales for its SiC power chips in conjunction with the rise of the electric vehicle market. More recently, some investors have been betting that SiC chips could play an increased role in the powering of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

On the other hand, hopes for surging sales and improving margins were dashed by a substantial deceleration in EV sales growth. Making matters worse, the company has also faced a rise in competition from Chinese SiC and GaN manufacturers. And while demand connected to data centers could eventually turn into a meaningful performance catalyst, the trajectory on that front is uncertain and remains a speculative bet.

Wolfspeed was previously forced into bankruptcy protection and restructuring because it had amassed a large debt load and faced high interest payments. The business had fallen far short of previous sales forecasts and was never able to achieve forecast margin improvements connected to improved economies of scale.

Wolfspeed faces another year of big challenges

The potential geopolitical importance of sourcing SiC and GaN chips from domestic providers rather than Chinese manufacturers suggests that Wolfspeed could receive direct and indirect sources of governmental support that help the business transform into a long-term winner, but many of the core challenges facing the business pre-bankruptcy still remain.

In the first quarter of the company's 2026 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 28, Wolfspeed's revenue came in at $197 million -- up 1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the business posted a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted gross margin of negative 26% -- down from a margin of 3% in last year's quarter.

With signs of softness in the EV market and little indication as to whether or when the company's chips might see greater data center adoption, Wolfspeed will likely continue posting massive losses. Surprise wins in the AI space could turn the stock into a big winner overnight, but betting on that prospect looks more like a trap right now.

Should you buy stock in Wolfspeed right now?

Before you buy stock in Wolfspeed, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Wolfspeed wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $493,290!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,214!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.