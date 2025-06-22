Markets
WOLF

Wolfspeed Set To File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In Prepackaged Deal

June 22, 2025 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) announced that it plans intends to solicit approval of pre-packaged plan of reorganization and then file voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the near future. The company expects to move through this process expeditiously and emerge by the end of third quarter calendar year 2025.

The company said it entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement or the "RSA" with key lenders, including holders of more than 97% of its senior secured notes, Renesas Electronics Corporation's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary and convertible debtholders holding more than 67% of the outstanding convertible notes. The transactions envisioned by the RSA are expected to reduce the Company's overall debt by approximately 70%, representing a reduction of approximately $4.6 billion, and reduce the Company's annual total cash interest payments by approximately 60%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WOLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.