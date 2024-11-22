News & Insights

Wolfspeed seen as strategically important U.S. semis leader, says Roth MKM

November 22, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM analyst Craig Irwin keeps a Buy rating and $20 price target on Wolfspeed (WOLF) after hosting meetings with its management team. The firm notes that the downpayments required for 200mm SiC wafer offtakes could be 5-times the deposits for 150mm offtakes, and Roth MKM expects the device demand inflection after the Trump inauguration to catalyze commitments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds that it remains positive on Wolfspeed as a “strategically important” U.S. leader in SiC semiconductor materials.

