Wolfspeed seen as strategically important U.S. semis leader, says Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Craig Irwin keeps a Buy rating and $20 price target on Wolfspeed (WOLF) after hosting meetings with its management team. The firm notes that the downpayments required for 200mm SiC wafer offtakes could be 5-times the deposits for 150mm offtakes, and Roth MKM expects the device demand inflection after the Trump inauguration to catalyze commitments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds that it remains positive on Wolfspeed as a “strategically important” U.S. leader in SiC semiconductor materials.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WOLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.