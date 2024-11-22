Wolfspeed seen as strategically important U.S. semis leader, says Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Craig Irwin keeps a Buy rating and $20 price target on Wolfspeed (WOLF) after hosting meetings with its management team. The firm notes that the downpayments required for 200mm SiC wafer offtakes could be 5-times the deposits for 150mm offtakes, and Roth MKM expects the device demand inflection after the Trump inauguration to catalyze commitments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds that it remains positive on Wolfspeed as a “strategically important” U.S. leader in SiC semiconductor materials.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WOLF:
- Wolfspeed Appoints Thomas Werner as Executive Chair
- Trump Trade: President-elect seeks to kill Biden fuel-efficiency rules
- Wolfspeed price target lowered to $6 from $10 at Mizuho
- Wolfspeed call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Levi & Korsinsky LLP Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2025 in Wolfspeed, Inc. Lawsuit – WOLF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.