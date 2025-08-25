Wolfspeed Reports 2% Revenue Drop in Q4

Key Points - Revenue (GAAP) for Q4 FY2025 came in at $197.0 million, down 1.8% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

- Non-GAAP gross margin dropped into negative territory at (1)% for Q4 FY2025, pressured by ongoing underutilization costs at the Mohawk Valley facility.

- The company remains in bankruptcy proceedings, with a critical reorganization plan awaiting court approval and no forward guidance provided.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF), a specialist in silicon carbide semiconductors for power and energy applications, released its quarterly earnings on August 25, 2025, reporting results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The central news was continued financial distress: GAAP revenue declined to $197.0 million from $200.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, while losses, negative cash flow, and margins under pressure persisted. The company recorded a Non-GAAP loss per share of $0.77 for Q4 FY2025, a slight improvement from the previous year’s $0.89 non-GAAP loss per share for Q4 FY2024. Non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to $94.0 million compared to $118.9 million in Q4 FY2024, and free cash flow was less negative at ($454.0 million) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, but core revenue and margins deteriorated instead of improving. Wolfspeed remains in bankruptcy proceedings, with the future of its reorganization uncertain. Despite incremental improvements in operational segments, overall assessment of the quarter is that the business remains under severe pressure, still far from stabilized, and continues to burn cash at a steep rate.

Metric Q4 fiscal 2025(Three months ended June 29, 2025) Q4 fiscal 2024(Three months ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) ($0.77) ($0.89) 13.5 % Revenue $197.0 million $200.7 million (1.8 %) Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1)% 5% (6) pp Operating Loss (Non-GAAP) ($94.0 million) ($118.9 million) 20.9 % Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) ($454.0 million) ($885.3 million) 48.7 %

Wolfspeed’s Business and Critical Success Factors

The company develops and produces advanced power semiconductors using silicon carbide and gallium nitride, which enable greater energy efficiency in electric vehicles, solar inverters, and communications infrastructure. Its manufacturing and materials operations are vertically integrated, which means it produces its own raw materials and devices, a setup meant to ensure supply and quality.

In recent years, Wolfspeed has focused tightly on silicon carbide device and materials leadership. This included selling its radio frequency (RF) product line and investing heavily in new manufacturing facilities like the Mohawk Valley Fab. Key drivers of future success are scaling its manufacturing efficiently, capturing growth in electric vehicles and renewables, diversifying its customer base, managing cash flow, and executing its operational turnaround through bankruptcy restructuring.

Quarter in Review: Results, Segment Performance, and Restructuring

Revenue in the quarter fell to $197.0 million, slightly below the prior-year and not in line with broader industry expectations for growth in high-efficiency semiconductor markets. Segment breakdown reveals a split: Power Products revenue increased 13.4% versus Q4 FY2024, rising to $118.6 million as adoption of silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and similar applications offset declines elsewhere. However, Materials Products revenue (GAAP) contracted 18.4% to $78.4 million versus Q4 FY2024, a drop reflecting softer demand in silicon carbide material sales.

Margins remain a central concern. Gross margin, which represents the percentage of sales left after production costs, went negative (-1% Non-GAAP; -13% GAAP), a rare outcome for semiconductor peers. The main driver was ongoing underutilization costs at the Mohawk Valley Fab, which began producing at higher volumes ($94.1 million revenue versus $41.0 million in Q4 FY2024) but ran below optimal output, a situation that management stated cost $23.6 million in Q4 FY2025. This pressure, along with asset impairment and restructuring charges, kept losses deep; operating loss (Non-GAAP) improved to ($94.0 million) but remained significant.

Cash burn moderated but was still severe. Free cash flow, which measures the real cash in or out of the business after capital spending, was negative by $454.0 million (non-GAAP), but ongoing restructuring costs of $417.6 million (GAAP) for FY2025, asset impairment (GAAP) of $359.2 million for FY2025, and persistently negative margins drained reserves. Cash and short-term investments dropped to $955 million at quarter-end, down from $2,174.6 million at the end of the prior fiscal year. Shareholders' equity (GAAP) turned negative at ($447.1 million), reflecting deep losses and impairment charges.

Structurally, Wolfspeed’s transformation took several forms during the period. The RF product line was fully divested, removing that business from reported operations and confirming the company’s pivot to a pure silicon carbide and gallium nitride focus. Restructuring efforts accelerated: workforce reductions, facility consolidations, and a full embrace of 200mm wafer production aimed at bringing costs down. Still, this transition produced elevated one-time charges and failed to yield meaningful near-term profitability or margin improvement.

The overriding event affecting all results is the ongoing bankruptcy process. The company remains under court protection. As management stated, “Our next important milestone is for the court to approve our Plan of Reorganization next month, and emerge from Chapter 11 shortly thereafter, with a much stronger financial structure.” Until then, trading in common stock “poses substantial risks,” and management reiterated that there is “substantial doubt about Wolfspeed’s ability to continue as a going concern.” There were no changes to or initiation of any dividend payments this quarter. WOLF does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Risks

Wolfspeed management did not provide forward guidance for revenue, margins, or cash flow for the coming quarter or fiscal year. In prior quarters, management spoke about aiming for breakeven and positive cash flow in fiscal 2026, but this quarter those aspirations were not repeated or updated, likely due to the bankruptcy status and the unpredictable operating environment.

The main variables for the company’s future now revolve around the court’s approval of its bankruptcy reorganization plan and progress toward better utilization of its Mohawk Valley facility. Persistent risks include customer concentration, volatile end-market demand, and the continued pressure of negative cash flow. Until the bankruptcy process is resolved and fundamentals improve, Wolfspeed’s path remains highly uncertain.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

