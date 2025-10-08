Is Wolfspeed a millionaire-maker stock?

Key Points

Wolfspeed shares soared after it exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy. But existing shareholders faced substantial dilution.

What will the future hold for this embattled chipmaker?

With shares up by more than 1,600% since late September, Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) looks like the quintessential comeback story after it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

But the devil is in the details.

Let's discuss the specific terms of the company's recent debt restructuring deal and explore what these developments could mean for new investors who have been drawn by the potential for rapid multibagger returns.

The devil really is in the details

Unfortunately for Wolfspeed's long-suffering investors, the stock's recent rally is not what it seems. In late September, Wolfspeed exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy through an agreement that reduced its overall debt by around 70%. But this came at an incredibly steep cost. Legacy equity holders were almost wiped out because the company canceled all their old shares and issued them new ones at an exchange rate of less than 1%.

In other words, if you owned 100 shares of Wolfspeed stock before restructuring, you have less than one share today, significantly diluting potential returns. Most of the ownership has been transferred to creditors, including through stock warrants and other financial instruments that can cause even more dilution when they are exercised in the future.

But while Wolfspeed's legacy shareholders have pulled the short end of the stick with the recent debt restructuring deal, their loss could present an opportunity for new investors to bet on a much leaner and less debt-ridden version of the company. This also comes with challenges.

What does the future hold for Wolfspeed?

Wolfspeed's aggressive, equity-based debt restructuring deal may suggest that some of its creditors have faith in the future of the business. This may have something to do with its focus on next-generation technologies like silicon carbide-based semiconductors, which boast significant advantages in performance (such as higher thermal conductivity and lower energy loss) compared to traditional chips.

Wolfspeed's technology is relevant to supply chains for electric vehicle (EV) production and renewable energy, which are sensitive to U.S. national security amid the intensifying economic competition with China. The company is in line to receive $750 million in federal funding for its U.S. plant expansion under the Biden-era CHIPS Act -- although it is unclear whether the Trump administration will follow through.

But while Wolfspeed is positioned well within America's technology onshoring zeitgeist, its operational results still leave much to be desired.

Fourth-quarter revenue dropped roughly 2% year over year to $197 million, while gross losses ballooned to $25.7 million. Negative gross margins are a bad sign because they mean it costs Wolfspeed more to produce and deliver its products than it can recoup by selling them -- before even accounting for overhead costs like research and office salaries. When operating costs are factored in, the loss balloons to $581 billion, which is an alarming amount for a company with a market cap of just $638 million.

While the recent restructuring will dramatically cut debt repayments and interest expense, this may be simply kicking the can down the road, because Wolfspeed's core operational weakness has not been fixed.

Is Wolfspeed a millionaire-maker stock?

Investors who want to make millions in the stock market often gravitate toward small companies tackling innovative and disruptive technologies. On the surface, Wolfspeed may seem to fit the bill, considering its leadership role in silicon-carbide semiconductor design and production. But things don't always play out the way you might expect.

Despite being a long-term growth opportunity, the U.S. electric vehicle industry (a top consumer of silicon-carbide chips) faces a grim future -- especially as the $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases has expired. Wolfspeed's situation could quickly go from bad to worse, and investors should stay far away until more information becomes available.

Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

