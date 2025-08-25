Wolfspeed, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$669.30 million, or -$4.30 per share. This compares with -$174.90 million, or -$1.39 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $197.00 million from $200.70 million last year.

Wolfspeed, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$669.30 Mln. vs. -$174.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$4.30 vs. -$1.39 last year. -Revenue: $197.00 Mln vs. $200.70 Mln last year.

