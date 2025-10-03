Wolfe Research Upgrades Woodward (WWD)

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Woodward (NasdaqGS:WWD) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Woodward is $298.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $258.38 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from its latest reported closing price of $254.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Woodward is 2,980MM, a decrease of 13.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 961 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 10.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWD is 0.34%, an increase of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 63,870K shares. The put/call ratio of WWD is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 5,021K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,186K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 25.62% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 2,124K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 21.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,938K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 26.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,911K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 22.57% over the last quarter.

