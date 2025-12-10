Wolfe Research Upgrades Waters (WAT)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Waters (NYSE:WAT) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.93% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waters is $401.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $354.94 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.93% from its latest reported closing price of $386.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is 3,291MM, an increase of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAT is 0.20%, an increase of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 67,174K shares. The put/call ratio of WAT is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,955K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,690K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares , representing an increase of 30.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 81.90% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,084K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,021K shares , representing a decrease of 92.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 64.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,917K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 13.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,689K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 13.89% over the last quarter.

