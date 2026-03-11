Wolfe Research Upgrades Vera Therapeutics (VERA)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Vera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:VERA) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.28% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics is $76.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 81.28% from its latest reported closing price of $42.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics is 187MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 23.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.30%, an increase of 45.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 74,440K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,889K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,210K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,462K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,666K shares , representing an increase of 32.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 33.18% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,060K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares , representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 62.54% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,433K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,028K shares , representing a decrease of 17.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 3,072K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares , representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 39.42% over the last quarter.

