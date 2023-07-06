Wolfe Research Upgrades Simon Property Group (SPG)

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simon Property Group is 133.04. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of 118.21.

The projected annual revenue for Simon Property Group is 4,983MM, a decrease of 6.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPG is 0.47%, a decrease of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 320,340K shares. The put/call ratio of SPG is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 22,581K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,454K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,968K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,199K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 3.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,121K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,940K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,144K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,379K shares, representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 2.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,629K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Simon Property Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company Its properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

