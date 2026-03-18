Wolfe Research Upgrades NRG Energy (NRG)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.31% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is $193.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.87 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.31% from its latest reported closing price of $154.75 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is 31,845MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,338 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an decrease of 617 owner(s) or 31.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRG is 0.26%, an increase of 23.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.23% to 190,318K shares. The put/call ratio of NRG is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 7,677K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares , representing an increase of 64.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 164.06% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,000K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,871K shares , representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,638K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,556K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 48.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,717K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,881K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 88.46% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 3,283K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares , representing a decrease of 85.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 25.79% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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