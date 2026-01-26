Wolfe Research Upgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.69% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust is $33.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2.69% from its latest reported closing price of $32.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 1,003MM, an increase of 35.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage Affiliates Trust. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSA is 0.14%, an increase of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 84,922K shares. The put/call ratio of NSA is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 3,846K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,499K shares , representing an increase of 35.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 63.26% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,698K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 2,483K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares , representing an increase of 15.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 23.38% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,350K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares , representing a decrease of 33.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 40.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,292K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 22.94% over the last quarter.

