Wolfe Research Upgrades Intel (INTC)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Intel (NasdaqGS:INTC) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.49% Upside

As of May 7, 2024, the average one-year price target for Intel is 41.12. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.49% from its latest reported closing price of 31.27.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is 65,800MM, an increase of 19.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.48%, an increase of 8.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 3,128,799K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132,341K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,396K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 28.20% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 112,094K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,618K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 7.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102,989K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,635K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 27.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 86,309K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,863K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 77,109K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,602K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 30.53% over the last quarter.

Intel Background Information



Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

