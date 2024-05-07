Wolfe Research Upgrades Insulet (PODD)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Insulet (NasdaqGS:PODD) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.95% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Insulet is 241.57. The forecasts range from a low of 210.08 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.95% from its latest reported closing price of 176.40.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is 1,801MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.21%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.55% to 85,152K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 2.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,477K shares representing 13.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,920K shares , representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 45.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,246K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 80.50% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,369K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,952K shares , representing a decrease of 24.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 37.85% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,297K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares , representing a decrease of 34.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 42.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,212K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

