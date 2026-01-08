Wolfe Research Upgrades Elevance Health (ELV)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.43% Upside

As of December 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Elevance Health is $393.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $323.20 to a high of $516.02. The average price target represents an increase of 7.43% from its latest reported closing price of $366.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Elevance Health is 176,691MM, a decrease of 9.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 47.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevance Health. This is an decrease of 178 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELV is 0.40%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 232,124K shares. The put/call ratio of ELV is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,265K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,059K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,621K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,318K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 88.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,413K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,324K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,839K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,085K shares , representing a decrease of 38.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 43.34% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 5,769K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,825K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 24.61% over the last quarter.

