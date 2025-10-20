Wolfe Research Upgrades Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.37% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is $199.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.37% from its latest reported closing price of $172.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is 5,655MM, a decrease of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,090 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR is 0.60%, an increase of 12.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 379,799K shares. The put/call ratio of DLR is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 23,869K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,284K shares , representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 29.28% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 21,845K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,517K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,445K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 9.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,825K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,633K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 10.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,986K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,792K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 10.47% over the last quarter.

