Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:XENE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.39% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is $56.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.39% from its latest reported closing price of $42.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is 172MM, an increase of 2,193.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenon Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XENE is 0.26%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 98,575K shares. The put/call ratio of XENE is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,424K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,765K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,610K shares , representing an increase of 24.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 47.65% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,539K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,084K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,944K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 7.47% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,825K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,202K shares , representing a decrease of 36.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 40.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.